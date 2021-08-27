Why are so many Americans leaving their jobs right now?

There are a couple of different things going on: We are on the cusp of one of the largest retirements in the history of the United States, the retirement of the baby boomers. We knew that this cohort in particular was probably going to work longer because they don’t have as much savings, and I think a lot of economists in particular were thinking that we would not see this massive retirement all at once because of that factor.

But COVID threw a monkey wrench in that. A lot of people were home full time. A lot of people had saved a lot and realized that they could get by on less. But more than that I think they realized they liked being home, they liked having an easier schedule, and they didn’t want to go back to work. It’s sort of like postponed fertility or postponed marriage—well, there’s also postponed retirement. That was true for me. I started thinking seriously about my own retirement plans during COVID.

This has suggested to people that there is a different way to live, and that way involves less work and more leisure and more time with family.

Another thing that’s happened is that people have faced a financial crunch in two different ways. One was an earning crisis—people losing their jobs, cutting back on hours, not getting raises. And then there was a lack of consumption: You didn’t buy as much either. All of a sudden, shopping wasn’t such a source of enjoyment anymore and was potentially a source of disease. If you don’t go to work and you don’t socialize as much, you don’t need as many clothes. We’re spending less on personal grooming, on haircuts, on manicures. We cut back on a lot of things, and people realized the sky didn’t fall.

And so those things are also encouraging people to rethink their values: Do I want to spend more time in earning so that I can have more stuff, or do I want to spend more time in leisure having quality time with my loved ones as I’ve been able to do during a pandemic? That’s been one of the upsides.

While there are many parents who would love to go back to work and have their kids go back to school, people have also reported that there were unexpected moments of family closeness, people getting to know their family members again in new and different ways.

So you got the big retirement thing going on and people in other stages of life having this temporary reset: How much money do we really need? How much consumption do we really need?

A third thing is that people are really reevaluating their jobs: Was this the best job? Was this the best employer for me? Was I spending too much time commuting? Was it too stressful? And with some distance, people get a chance to reevaluate, not “Do I want to work?” But “Do I want to work for this employer?”