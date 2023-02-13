Instead of big gifts, do this for your sweetie

Gifts can certainly be challenging as most people have cost and time restrictions. Getting your partner something is a great idea, but similarly to how partners respond to dates, it should be something that is practical, will they enjoy it or make their life better.

The other important thing to note about acts of kindness, like gifts but from a broader perspective, is it’s important that your partner is able to perceive it as an act of kindness or as something that betters the relationship.

For example, it’s more important for your relationship satisfaction that your partner perceives or notices that you did the dishes than it is that you actually did the dishes. Perception is key in a relationship. People like to know that they are valued and someone is making an effort for them.

When your partner engages in an act or gesture you appreciate, research shows it’s also extremely important to express that appreciation to your partner.

Expressing gratitude is critical. It forces us to pay attention to the things our partner is doing that we like in order to actively thank them. This makes partners feel appreciated and valued, and it provides a roadmap to know how we can keep pleasing each other. And expressing gratitude can be contagious!

So, reciprocate those nice things by engaging in kind gestures or acts of caring for your partner in return. Leave them a loving note in their pocket or make their favorite meal for dinner.