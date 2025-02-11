Why you should look beyond happiness for a good life

Share this

In a new podcast episode, a psychologist argues you should look beyond happiness and meaning to find fulfillment in your life.

For decades, psychologists have debated whether true fulfillment comes from happiness—a life of comfort and joy—or meaning—a life of purpose and impact.

But what if there’s a third way?

University of Chicago psychology professor Shigehiro Oishi has spent his career studying happiness, meaning, and what truly brings people deep satisfaction.

The author of the book Life in Three Dimensions: How Curiosity, Exploration, and Experience Make for a Fuller Better Life (Penguin, 2025), Oishi suggests that some of the most fulfilled people don’t prioritize either—they live psychologically rich lives, full of novelty, challenges, and transformative experiences.

In this episode of the Big Brains podcast, Oishi explains why psychological richness might be the missing piece in your search for fulfillment:

This podcast contains brief conversations about suicide. If you or someone you know is currently struggling you can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255.

Source: University of Chicago