Will going gluten-free cause weight loss?

Gluten is a combination of proteins found in all wheat, barley, and rye products. It’s a key component that contributes to the texture and taste of bread. And it’s become a popular target of criticism, blamed for ailments ranging from stomach distress to joint pain to dementia. While there are some people who must avoid gluten because they have Celiac disease (more on that later), it’s not necessary for most.

Some people do find that, when they avoid eating foods with gluten, they lose weight and feel better. Americans eat a lot of wheat products and 90 percent of them are refined grains—found in white breads, desserts, pizza, and pasta, for example. When people want to lose weight, they often start by reducing their intake of these foods, replacing them with more nutritious choices. They may drop a few pounds and begin feeling better as a result of a healthier diet, but attribute it to avoiding gluten rather than cutting out empty calories in processed foods. In light of that, for many people, giving up gluten has become a fashionable diet strategy.

While it’s certainly not wrong to replace processed foods with healthier choices like fruits and vegetables, blaming gluten for weight gain draws a flawed conclusion. You may lose weight and feel better, but it’s more than likely due to eating healthier foods than it is to cutting out gluten.