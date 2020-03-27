Machine learning predicts glass density and stiffness

Elastic stiffness is critical for any materials in structural applications. Higher stiffness means that you can sustain the same force loading with a thinner material. For example, the structural glass in car windshields, and in touch screens on smartphones and other screens, can be made thinner and lighter if the glasses are stiffer. Glass fiber composites are widely used lightweight materials for cars, trucks, and wind turbines, and we can make these parts even lighter.

Lighter vehicles can go further on a gallon of gas—6-8% further for a 10% reduction in weight, according to the US Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. Weight reduction can also significantly increase the range of electric vehicles.

Lighter, stiffer glass can enable wind turbine blades to transfer wind power into electricity more efficiently because less wind power is “wasted” to make the blades rotate. It can also enable longer wind turbine blades, which can generate more electricity under the same wind speed.