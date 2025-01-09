Could a fungal pandemic make The Last of Us a reality?

Share this

In a new podcast episode, a scientist warns against the threat of a future fungal pandemic.

Five years after COVID became a global pandemic, could another health crisis be on our horizon?

According to scientists who study diseases, the possibility of a fungal pandemic—the subject of science fiction TV shows like The Last of Us—could be more of a reality, thanks to climate change and our warming planet.

As fungi are adapting to warmer climates, they are becoming increasingly stronger and more resistant against the drugs we have to fight them.

Arturo Casadevall is one of the scientists who is warning against fungi’s powerful potential. He’s a professor of microbiology and immunology at the Johns Hopkins’ Bloomberg School of Public Health and the author of the new book, What If Fungi Win? (Johns Hopkins University Press, 2024).

In this episode of the Big Brains Podcast, he digs into why fungi are becoming a growing public health threat and what tools we have to protect ourselves from a future fungal outbreak:

Source: University of Chicago