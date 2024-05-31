‘Ugly’ fossil places extinct saber tooth cat in Texas

A nondescript mass of bone and teeth has helped a scientist expand the geographic footprint of a large cat that roamed the Earth tens of thousands of years ago.

“You can’t even tell what it is, let alone which animal it came from,” says John Moretti, a doctoral student at the University of Texas at Austin Jackson School of Geosciences and lead author of the study in The Anatomical Record. “It’s like a geode. It’s ugly on the outside, and the treasure is all inside.”

The fossil looks like a lumpy, rounded rock with a couple of exposed teeth that are a little worse for wear, having been submerged and tumbled along the floor of the Gulf of Mexico for thousands of years before washing up on a beach.

But when the fossil was X-rayed at the Jackson School’s University of Texas Computed Tomography Lab, Moretti saw there was more to the fossil that met the eye: a hidden canine tooth that had not yet erupted from the jaw bone.

It was just what Moretti needed to identify the fossil as belonging to a Homotherium, a genus of large cat that roamed much of the Earth for millions of years. Because this specific cat wasn’t fully grown when it died, its distinctive saber-like canine tooth had not fallen into its permanent position. Nestled inside the jaw, the tooth was protected from the elements.

“Had that saber tooth been all the way erupted and fully in its adult form, and not some awkward teenage in-between stage, it would have just snapped right off,” Moretti says. “It wouldn’t have been there, and we wouldn’t have that to use as evidence.”

Homotherium spanned across habitats in Africa, Eurasia, and the Americas. It was a large, robust cat about the size of a jaguar, with an elongated face, lanky front legs, and a sloping back that ended in a bobtail. The serrated canine teeth were covered by large gum flaps, similar to domestic dogs today.

The fossils have been found in several areas of Texas, but this fossil shows for the first time that the big cat roamed the now-submerged continental shelf that connects Texas and Florida. Scientists hypothesize that this stretch of land was a neotropical corridor. Animals such as capybaras and giant armadillos that wouldn’t have ventured farther north used this strip of humid grassland to move from Mexico to Texas to Florida.

The discovery that Homotherium lived along this corridor gives scientists a small glimpse into the ecology of this landscape during the Late Pleistocene, Moretti says. Big carnivores such as these cats helped shape the broader animal community, tamping down prey-animal populations and influencing regional biodiversity.

The fossil specimen was discovered more than 60 years ago on McFaddin Beach, south of Beaumont, by Russell Long, a professor at Lamar University, but was donated by Brian Babin, a US Congressman from Texas and former student of Long’s who worked for 38 years as a dentist.

Babin says that his training in paleontology and dentistry helped him recognize that what seems like a strange rock at first glance is actually an upper jaw bone and teeth.

“Without question, my professional knowledge and what I’ve learned as a dentist helped me in that regard,” he says.

The research is part of a larger initiative on McFaddin Beach fossils started in 2018 by William Godwin, curator at the Sam Houston State University Natural Science Museum and a coauthor of the study. UT Austin, Sam Houston State University, and North Carolina State University funded the work.

Source: UT Austin