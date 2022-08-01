What do we know about ‘forever’ chemicals and health?

Share this

The health effects of chemical pollutants called “forever chemicals” are becoming indisputable, says epidemiologist Joseph Braun.

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances known as PFAS are found in stain-repellent textiles, waterproof outerwear, camping equipment, non-stick cookware, firefighting foams, and many different consumer, commercial, and industrial products. PFAS components break down very slowly over time, and they are found in water, air, fish, and soil across the nation and the globe.

For nearly two decades, Braun, associate professor of epidemiology at Brown University, has been studying the human health effects, from before conception through adolescence, of exposure to environmental pollutants.

Braun and his collaborators measure levels of exposure and analyze associations with a range of different disorders and health issues, from those that may be experienced by individuals to those that can be passed along through genes to children.

“There are multiple research groups around the country and the world that are finding more and more ways that exposure to these chemicals not only impacts the health of individuals but also their offspring,” he says. “It’s no longer a matter of ‘if’ but ‘how’—and there are many answers to ‘how.'”

The studies are valuable, Braun says, not just in terms of their findings, but their sheer volume: “The more information we have, the better able we’ll be to create regulations to protect human health and stop these chemicals from entering our environment.”

A class of chemicals Braun studies, referred to as to as PFAS, makes frequent news for prevalence, persistence, and potential impact on human health. This week, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine issued a 300-plus-page report providing detailed advice for clinicians on how to test, diagnose, and treat the millions of Americans who may have been exposed to PFAS chemicals.

Amid growing awareness of the toxicity of PFAS and efforts at national and municipal levels to inform and warn the public, Braun’s team is focusing on the chemicals’ health effects and what can be done to mitigate exposure in the first place, as well as possible intervention strategies to reduce the impact of exposure.

Here, Braun discusses recent findings as well as where his research is headed: