Surprising local groups can offer environmental learning

A wide range of organizations—focused on social justice, religion, the arts, etc.—offer opportunities to learn about and taking action on environmental issues, a study finds.

A new study in the journal Environmental Education Research identifies nearly 1,000 organizations in the San Francisco Bay area alone that create an interconnected web of these opportunities.

“Many, if not most, environmental issues are also justice issues.”

Coauthors of the study are Deborah Wojcik, a former postdoctoral researcher at Stanford University and current managing director of graduate student programs and services at Duke University’s ‎Pratt School of Engineering; Nicole Ardoin, an associate professor at the Stanford Graduate School of Education; and Rachelle Gould, a former postdoctoral researcher at Stanford and now an assistant professor at the University of Vermont’s Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources.

Below, Wojcik, Ardoin, and Gould explain the “community ecosystem of environmental learning” that the article describes and discuss how boundary-spanning organizations can help empower people to make positive change in their communities: