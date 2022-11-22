Expert: Musk’s engineer ideas can’t fix Twitter

People are definitely leaving Twitter. It still remains to be seen if it’s enough exodus to really make a dent in what Twitter’s business operations look like. There are a lot of people not leaving Twitter as well, partially because Twitter has been essential to their business. Journalists, for example, really are dependent on their work so they are not leaving. The bigger worry for Twitter as an organization is that more and more advertisers are leaving, especially after the Blue Checkmark fiasco that they’ve had.

None of the other outlets that exist do quite what Twitter does, which is kind of this very public-facing influencer-centered linkages. All of the ones that have been started to try to replace Twitter have not been that successful so far. When you look at TruthSocial, Gab, or Mastodon, I think a lot of people have hopes that the Twitter exodus will fill up these platforms. But most of these sites are either too partisan, too niche, or too technical for people to really adapt. I don’t know that we’ll see a replacement within a year, but in time something better will come along.