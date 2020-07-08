Uncurbed COVID would cost more lives than economic shutdown

It certainly appears so. When you look at the lives the public health measures saved, it could be 500,000 to 2.7 million. This is what virologists—scientists who study the capacity of this new virus to infect and kill people—predict would happen if the virus is allowed to roam free in our communities. This is a new virus and our immune systems are scrambling to figure out how to fight it. And now, it appears people who survived COVID-19 once can get it again. COVID-19 is not your regular cold or flu. If it seems like it is when you look outside, it’s because the public health measures are working.

The economy is definitely suffering. We are now in what could be the worst recession since the Great Depression. Many people lost jobs, incomes, and health insurance. One in three Americans are anxious or depressed. Many people, especially individuals on very fixed budgets, can’t afford essentials like rent, mortgages, lifesaving medications, and food. These things can make us sick now, or later. We know that economic hardship, illness, and mortality are intertwined. People who will get sick or die from the economic recession will be less visible—yet they’re as real as people who die from the virus.

Nevertheless, epidemiological and economic research tell us that this collateral mortality from social distancing and economic downturn will be smaller—between 50,400 and 323,000 deaths over the next few years—than the death toll from an unmitigated COVID-19 pandemic. This is an incredibly difficult tradeoff, but the public health approach does appear to have been in the best interests of our society.