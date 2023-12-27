Check out these tips for Dry January

Share this

What is Dry January? If you’re thinking of going without alcohol for the first month of the new year, how can you set yourself up for success? An expert has some tips for you.

From cold water therapy to sleep syncing and everything in between, wellness is a trend that’s here to stay. And many people are becoming increasingly curious about a sober lifestyle to support their quest for improved well-being. In fact, 41% of drinkers in the US today says they choose low or nonalcoholic beverages for health and wellness reasons.

As such, nonalcoholic beverages are flooding the market. From imitation spirits to seltzers and near-beers, there are endless options to pique the interest of the most selective of beverage drinkers. Whether for health or financial reasons, Dry January—a monthlong challenge of not consuming alcohol to benefit from a clean start to the new year—continues to gain traction among many.

Adam Roy, food and beverage expert in Michigan State University’s Broad College of Business, has spent decades as a five-star chef and leader in the hospitality industry and is passionate about fermentation and nonalcoholic beverages.

Here, Roy explores what it takes to craft a delicious nonalcoholic beverage, provides tips for a successful Dry January, and more: