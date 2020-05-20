Why you’re having freaky dreams during COVID-19

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Boston University

If you’re experiencing unusual or scary dreams during the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s simple ways to get a better night’s sleep, says neurologist Patrick McNamara.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, some confess to crawling into bed at an earlier hour, while others have found themselves running on just a few hours of sleep to keep up with work and personal responsibilities.

Whether you’re getting a full eight hours, or drifting off for a quick snooze, many people have reported stirring restlessly in their sleep, disturbed by the strange figures, unusual places, or frightening scenarios that have appeared in their dreams.

Here, McNamara, associate professor of neurology at the Boston University School of Medicine and the VA New England HealthCare System, digs into how the coronavirus pandemic has affected our dreams. He also explains what we can do to prevent even the most intense ones from negatively affecting our sleep schedule and well-being: