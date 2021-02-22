Expert: You should wear two masks to avoid COVID-19

Double masking, which typically refers to wearing a surgical mask with a cloth mask layered over it, is not quite like wearing an N95 surgical mask, but it still filters particles. To be effective, your mask needs to be tightly woven and you need it to be as thick and protective as possible. It’s also important to wear your masks properly and to make sure they sit tight around your face. A simple way to test a mask is to shine a light through it. If any light shines through, then it likely is not thick enough.

Importantly, wearing a double mask will be effective against these new variant strains. As mentioned, the new variants will still be transmitted by contaminated droplets and aerosolization. The manner of transmission, compounded with the heightened infection rates of the new strains, indicates that another protective layer in the form of a mask can protect you more than only one would.

Additionally, wearing a double mask can protect you from someone that is asymptomatic, and it can also protect others from you if you are asymptomatic. As Dr. Fauci has said, the way to beat the virus is to eliminate the virus. Double masking can help achieve that.