Expert: Risk of right-wing extremist violence ‘remains high’

Terrorism experts, including John Horgan, have been sounding the alarm for months that we are experiencing a dangerous slide toward extremism and political violence.

“It is an exceptionally dangerous time. The United States is in a very precarious spot right now.”

The siege at the US Capitol that took place in the wake of President Trump’s disinformation campaign challenging the results of the 2020 election has highlighted the fragile nature of our most trusted institutions.

Horgan, professor of psychology who heads the Violent Extremism Research Group at Georgia State University, has been studying terrorism and the psychology behind it for decades. His book The Psychology of Terrorism (Routledge, 2014) is now in its second edition and published in more than a dozen languages worldwide.

Here, he shares why he and many other experts are preparing for more violence: