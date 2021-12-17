Tip Line: Submit the ‘dark patterns’ you see online

We have several ideas for the Dark Patterns Tip Line as we take it over from Consumer Reports, which has been shepherding it since it launched earlier this year. One is to continue it as a public resource not just to educate the public about dark patterns, but also to expand the reach of the Tip Line’s data collection so that it includes more types of dark patterns, particularly those that might be harming vulnerable communities or populations. To achieve that goal, we plan on reaching out to advocacy and civil society organizations to get them involved with identifying and submitting dark patterns. After we’ve received more submissions, perhaps in about a year, we will also analyze the data and issue a report on what the data collection efforts have yielded.

Second, we’re hoping to share the data we collect with researchers and policymakers. For independent researchers, collecting this type of data can be quite hard. And policymakers need it as well if they are going to understand the problem, comprehend how widespread it is, and decide to take appropriate action.

And third, we’re looking to develop and teach an undergraduate course on dark patterns this spring. It will be what we call a Policy Lab, in which students will learn some of the building blocks of dark patterns in the areas of communications, human-computer interaction, and cognitive theory. The students will also look at examples of dark patterns submitted to the Tip Line, decompose what we think makes them dark, and then have a hand at trying to find and classify new ones in the wild. They may also draft recommendations for policymakers based on their findings. These would be some of the first students to be trained in this area, which is important because this type of expertise does not currently exist in regulatory agencies like the FTC.