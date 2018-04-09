What impact will cutting fuel economy rules have?

There was a lot of jockeying, and litigation, between California and the Bush EPA, but while all of that was playing out, the Supreme Court ruled that greenhouse gases are covered by the Clean Air Act, a decision that weakened EPA’s legal position.

The other big things happening in 2008, of course, were the start of the recession and the election of President Obama. By 2009, the auto industry was teetering on the brink of extinction and needed a big federal taxpayer bailout. These various events came together in a way that allowed a historic deal to be struck on fuel economy standards, avoiding further litigation over EPA’s refusal to grant the waiver.

That deal had several components. First, the Obama EPA granted California’s request for a Clean Air Act waiver related to carbon emissions and fuel standards—and that waiver was later expanded to cover all new vehicles through 2025. Second, the federal government harmonized federal fuel economy standards (both the EPA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration set slightly different standards) with California’s standards so that there would essentially be a single national standard. As part of that harmonization, the uniform fuel efficiency standards rose somewhat slowly between 2012 and 2016 and then were slated to rise more rapidly after that, reaching 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025. (With allowed offsets, that translates into real world fuel efficiency in the range of 36-38 miles per gallon.)

So California basically held off from trying to set higher fuel economy standards in the early years in return for more progress in later years, with the curve bending upwards more sharply after 2016. This gave the auto industry a uniform target and time to do the technological and production development to get there, and it gave California the assurance of progress in the near future without the need for further litigation over the waiver.