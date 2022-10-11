Why critical race theory gets people so mad

One is to highlight the ways in which racism has distorted democracy in ways that have harmed us all. There is white privilege, but to make white privilege central to how we think about race is seeming to be more and more misguided when we live in a country where the majority of white people would have trouble repairing their car if it breaks down, where the majority of white people are not sure how they would handle a major medical expense. So there are a lot of people out there who are white but who are actually not feeling especially privileged.

Some of the reaction to critical race theory reflects the popularity of Black Lives Matter and multiracial coalitions that oppose police violence and support an anti-racist movement. Is that more threatening to some people than a movement for racial justice that is almost exclusively non-white?

The Black Lives Matter protests were extraordinary. It was heartening to see so many people of all backgrounds recognizing the significance and pervasiveness of what is an American tragedy, so many lives taken at the hands of the state. The question about multiracial character, though, is, “What happens next?” When everyone was cooped up during the pandemic and people were quarantining, the protests seemed liberating. But the question is, “What do we do now? How do we reform policing and what role can regular people play in these processes?”

I think the anti-racism movement does leave people unsettled because we never have as a nation shown much sustained inclination to confront our history or even our present. And so the prospect of having lots of people of all races now calling for that confrontation will leave many people so uncomfortable that they may not be able to fully articulate the extent of their discomfort. Critical race theory gives them a target and a way to express some of this anxiety.