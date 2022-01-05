When should you take an at-home COVID test?

Rapid antigen tests, which you can buy in most pharmacies, are great in specific circumstances and less good in others. Rapid antigen tests detect COVID-19 when people have a higher amount of virus particles in their system and are more contagious. But a negative antigen test doesn’t necessarily mean you aren’t contagious.

If someone has COVID-19, but hasn’t yet reached the test’s threshold of viral particles, they may still test negative with an antigen test but positive on a PCR test. That’s why I tell people they should trust a positive antigen test, but be more skeptical about a negative one.

PCR tests, which are still mostly done at hospitals and other testing facilities rather than at home, are far more sensitive than antigen tests. They’re able to detect smaller quantities of the virus and detect them sooner (and for more time) than antigen tests.

While they’re considered the gold standard for a COVID-19 diagnosis, PCR tests are unnecessary for those who have already tested positive on an antigen test. That’s important to know as wait times for PCR tests grow due to increased demand.

In short: any positive test counts as a positive, but a negative antigen test needs to be confirmed with a PCR test.