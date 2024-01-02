COVID, flu, allergies, or something else? Tips for virus season

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University University of Chicago

The symptoms of COVID-19, flu, and allergies can be similar. But Allison Bartlett has some tips about testing and vaccines to help you navigate the season.

Flu season is here once again. And you may have questions about how you can stay safe from both the influenza and COVID-19 viruses, as well as how to tell if your symptoms may be caused by seasonal allergies or a different virus instead.

Below, Bartlett, a professor at University of Chicago Medicine and associate medical director of pediatric infection control, answers commonly asked questions: