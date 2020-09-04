How COVID-19 makes the US Census even more challenging

Persily: Well, you get into some interesting questions here about who is injured by the failure to extend the census count by one month. You can be sure that whichever state is on the cusp of losing a congressional seat will challenge the census—as Pam said, that always happens.

You know, you had Utah challenge the census in 2000 because they felt that Mormon missionaries were incorrectly counted, and that there was a census technique called imputation, which they said was unconstitutional. And you’ll also get some litigation, probably from cities that feel that the federal funding formulas that rely on census numbers are affecting them.

But at this stage, you know, unless it’s seen as racially motivated or as arbitrary and capricious, which I think in this situation would be a bit of a tough case to bring, I think it’s unlikely that a case would succeed. I don’t know. Pam?

Karlan: I think it’s more likely that the outcome of the census would be challenged than the process of the census will be. But when they challenge the outcome at the end, one of the arguments that’s likely to be brought is, “Because you stopped the census early, you got the numbers wrong.”

Persily: To be honest, a lot of this hinges on the presidential election. We saw this in the 2000 election as well, when the administration was planning on doing statistical adjustment and then they abandoned it when President Bush was elected. Here, if you have a change of administration, you could expect different actions on validating the numbers. I mean, even though, by law, the president has to deliver the numbers to Congress in January before he’s inaugurated, you could see a new president take a different tack and say, “These numbers aren’t correct.”

Suppose that we agree that there’s an error in the census. What do we do about it? You’re not going to then just have more people go out and count. You’re going to have to then approve a particular statistical process to deal with the undercount and that’s going to involve a whole other set of lawsuits.

Karlan: Okay, that all is statutory. But theoretically, if they thought this census just went horribly wrong, Congress would have the ability to do a new census and a new apportionment of seats in the House. There’s nothing in the Constitution that says you can’t do the censuses more often than every 10 years; just a requirement that you do one at least every 10 years. I mean, it would be incredibly expensive, and I’d be shocked if they did that, but it’s not as if they couldn’t.