How to cope with anxiety while social distancing

There are several strategies to help with anxiety. One strategy is distraction. If you find yourself thinking continuously about risk of illness, try to distract yourself by getting involved in an engaging activity or by picking up the phone to talk with a friend. Take advantage of nice weather and go for a walk in an open space. Get outside as much as possible if it’s safe to do so.

You can also try mindfulness meditation. There are several excellent mobile apps that can teach you how to practice meditation, such as the free app Mindfulness Coach, which was developed by a team of psychologists at the Veterans Affairs National Center for PTSD research. It walks users through the basics of mindfulness meditation.

If you are having trouble sleeping, check out the Veterans Affairs’ app CBT-I Coach (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia), which takes you through different strategies to help quiet your mind at night. If you find that the anxiety or insomnia is interfering with your ability to function during the day, seek professional help to reduce the impact of anxiety.

If you or a loved one develops persistent feelings of sadness or loses interest in pleasurable events, find a therapist who conducts video sessions.