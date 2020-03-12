Experts: Here’s what we know about the new coronavirus

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Boston University

As the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus is climbing around the globe, researchers are racing to learn more about the novel coronavirus and how it spreads.

To bring the community up to speed, Boston University infectious disease experts Nahid Bhadelia and Ronald Corley of the National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories have rounded up an extensive review of every bit of new information that’s emerged from the ongoing outbreak.

They’ve based what they are calling a “COVID-19 primer” on data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, and other official sources closely tracking the virus. Meanwhile, their scientific colleagues at NEIDL are gearing up to begin research on live samples of the novel coronavirus as soon as this week.

In their report, Bhadelia and Corley advise how to most effectively take precautions and prepare for further spread of the illness. Here are six key questions they provide in-depth answers to based on the latest coronavirus findings: