Pandemic costs kids of color more months of learning

While the abrupt shift to digital learning during the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged many kids, students of color and low-income students have fared worse than the general student population, according to a new study.

A recent analysis from the research firm McKinsey & Company found the pandemic has led to disproportionate losses in learning for students of color, exacerbating existing achievement gaps and potentially increasing the odds those students may drop out.

The report estimates that, on average, students could lose seven months of learning during the pandemic, compared to 10 months for Black students and nine months for Hispanic students.

A survey of US educators from the EdWeek Research Center also found that, compared to the wealthiest schools, the poorest schools are less likely to have technology access, less likely to offer instruction (in person or online) and more likely to have students go missing from class.

Tomeka Davis, associate professor of sociology at Georgia State University, studies race and class stratification in education. Here, she discusses how the pandemic affects these issues: