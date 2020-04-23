What’s next in the fight against COVID-19?

Share this

Before Americans started taking the threat of coronavirus seriously, Gerardo Chowell was watching the developing COVID-19 pandemic closely.

Back in January, Chowell, professor of mathematical epidemiology in the School of Public Health at Georgia State University, traveled to New York. For weeks, he had tracked the coronavirus outbreaks in China and Europe, and he understood some of the unique dangers COVID-19 presented.

In New York, however, he saw evidence everywhere that the epidemic had not yet penetrated the general consciousness.

“I was the only one wearing a face mask on the plane, on the subway,” he says. “Most people just looked at me strangely. It takes a while for the public to get a reality check.”

Since then, Chowell has been on the forefront of epidemiological research on the coronavirus pandemic, producing daily forecasts of cases and deaths in a number of countries, including the United States.

Here, he explains his research and his predictions for how the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to unfold: