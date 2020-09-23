How will COVID-19 change holiday shopping?

Share this

Autumn has just gotten underway, but retailers are already hard at work preparing for the 2020 holiday shopping season, made more difficult this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The year has been extremely challenging for retail businesses of all sizes, so many are hoping to make up for some of the losses that resulted from slower consumer spending and no in-person shopping.

The 2020 holiday season, much like the majority of the year, will be like none other. But what does this mean for retailers?

Here, Simone Peinkofer, assistant professor of supply chain management at Michigan State University’s Eli Broad College of Business, discusses what the holiday shopping season may look like for consumers and retailers alike: