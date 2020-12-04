For dementia caregivers, tips for holiday joy during COVID

Share this

An elder care expert has advice for how families can help their loved ones with dementia during a holiday in isolation.

As COVID-19 cases increase across the nation, many caregivers are trying to navigate the holidays for relatives with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that people not travel to limit the potential spread of the coronavirus.

Mary Catherine Lundquist is program director of Care2Caregivers, a peer counseling helpline (800-424-2494) for caregivers of people with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease operated by Rutgers Behavioral Health Care.

Here, Lundquist discusses how families can stay connected with their loved ones: