How culture affects the spread of pandemics like COVID-19

As I am teaching my students, I try to emphasize that there is no universal rationality when it comes to the way people behave during an epidemic. People make decisions based on their own needs, priorities, and particular situations, which are all influenced by culture. We need to understand the decision-making process that others are using to make those choices and to see how those choices affect our health.

Recently, pictures of hundreds of people partying on beaches in Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic went viral. This choice to “party at the beach” is actually more complex.

For many college students, spring break is a ritualistic and symbolic activity that fits into their mental narrative of what college is all about. In the midst of what seems like a very chaotic semester, they are grasping for anything that seems normal and typical. They are trying to fulfill that mental roadmap of what a college student does while they are at college. If the reality of their experience starts to deviate too much from their expectations, it starts to feel incomplete and unsatisfying.

In this case, we can help the students navigate the choices between their own desires and the greater good by working to help modify both their expectations about the next few weeks and to offer them acceptable, safe alternatives. So, what traditional Mizzou activities do we know that we can continue to do for the class of 2020? How can we make the completion of their Spring 2020 feel legitimate? How can we help their friends and family publicly recognize their achievements? These are the questions that we are all working on right now.