Is America ready for a possible COVID-19 pandemic?

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Stanford University

Though challenges remain in fighting the spread of coronavirus, the United States government has tools ready to face a potential pandemic, an expert explains.

“About 80% of people with COVID-19 have only mild symptoms, and the latest data suggest about 98% survive.”

The CDC issued a statement this week stating that “Americans should brace for the likelihood that the coronavirus will spread to communities in the US” and to “prepare for the expectation that this might be bad.”

With estimates of infection worldwide now exceeding 80,000—and about 2,600 now dead—what are the legal tools in place for the US and world to deal with a pandemic?

Here, Michelle Mello, professor of law and professor of health research and policy in the Stanford University School of Medicine, discusses the virus and the development of policy to contain its spread: