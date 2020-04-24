Consumer spending is down. Will we continue to buy less stuff?

Overall, consumers are dramatically reducing most discretionary spending, which has grave consequences for some industries, such as restaurants, apparel, footwear, accessories, travel, and entertainment out of home.

“This collective experience may enable us to look at consumption reduction as something we can learn and adjust to, instead of perpetuating our consumption-heavy lifestyles.”

As many consumers are under stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders around the nation, they are likely to continue reduced spending patterns in these and other product categories. We can see from other countries that are ahead of the United States, in terms of progress along the contagion curve, that shopping habits before, during, and after the COVID-19 peak indicate that spending in a number of categories remains low for months or possibly even longer.

For example, consumption for apparel and in department stores has not yet picked up significantly in China and some other countries that reportedly consider themselves to be “past peak.” This is in line with consumers’ expectations that we may have to wait for several more months, if not longer, before routines can go back to normal, and many households expect their income to be negatively impacted for a long time.

In terms of behavior changes, the rise in online buying, specifically for groceries, is noteworthy. Among all age groups, there is a large segment of consumers who tried online grocery buying for the first time in March, and many will likely continue to buy groceries online, at least as long as the pandemic continues. Of course, it is impossible to foresee whether a large share of consumers will remain loyal to online shopping or go back to the brick-and-mortar store experience once we feel safe to do so. Most of us have missed the social experience of shopping for many weeks now, and the convenience of the online channel may not make up for this.

Another way in which consumer behavior has changed is in terms of stockpiling. Many American households did not store food and household items in an amount necessary to overcome even short supply shortages. Most American consumers grew up with well-stocked, if not overstocked, shelves and a wide variety of brands to choose from at all price levels. Some older consumers or those living in areas struck by natural catastrophes may remember a time when they could not simply go to the store and get whatever they wanted. Until very recently, it was not conceivable that staple products such as diapers, soap, or the infamous toilet paper would not be readily available in any quantity one wanted to purchase. This experience of scarcity and underpreparedness for disasters likely will impact our consumer behavior going forward, and it may also make many consumers consider keeping safety stock inventory at home on an ongoing basis.