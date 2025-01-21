How to keep your circadian rhythms running smoothly

Share this

An expert has answers for you about keeping your circadian rhythms, which have been implicated in diseases from dementia to cancer, in tip-top shape.

In this season of short days and long winter nights, it’s easy to feel out of sorts.

Those who suffer from seasonal affective disorder, a form of depression that’s closely linked to the circadian rhythms that govern our sleep cycles, know this all too well.

But those same rhythms, which are themselves governed by biological clocks, can affect much more than mood and sleep.

Here, Sofia Axelrod, a research associate in the Laboratory of Genetics headed by Nobel laureate Michael D. Young at Rockefeller University, digs into how our circadian system works, its far-reaching influence, and how to keep it running smoothly: