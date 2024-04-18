This year’s cicada invasion will be double trouble

For some of the periodic cicadas, the nymphs—which are the immature stage of cicadas—can stay underground for as little as one and up to 17 years.

When we say periodic cicadas, what we mean is that several species have adapted to emerge together in synchronized cycles of either 13 or 17 years.

While underground, cicada nymphs are using their straw-like mouthparts to draw sap from the roots of perennial plants, mostly trees. They need to feed on plants that will be in the ground for long periods of time because their developmental period is so long.

So, why do they take so long to develop? We think this is an evolutionary adaptation for these species to avoid being preyed upon. They all emerge during the same year around the same time, which overwhelms any animals or other insects that might eat them.

It’s not uncommon during mass cicada emergences to see birds, rodents, and other animals just stuffed and completely uninterested in trying to eat any more of the insects.