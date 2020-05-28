Are you ready for this summer’s cicada invasion?

Yes, the males of all species of cicadas sing to attract the females, and most people are familiar with their buzzing songs in the summer. However, cicadas are probably more famously known for their long lifecycles, especially the periodical cicadas which have either a 13 or 17-year lifecycle.

There are six species of periodical cicadas with populations scattered around the eastern United States that emerge in different years called broods. Each brood is isolated in a certain region and only emerges in that area in 13- or 17-year cycles and won’t be seen in the intervening years.

However, a different brood may be emerging elsewhere in the US during intervening years. So, nearly every year somewhere in the eastern US, a brood will be emerging. The 17-year broods seem to occur mostly in the northern US and 13-year broods emerge more to the south. In some years, both a 13- and 17-year brood will emerge, but not in the same location. In some years, no cicadas will emerge.

It is Brood IX (9) that is supposedly emerging this year and it will only be seen in the Mid-Atlantic states and nowhere else. It should already be emerging and it usually emerges in millions, which some find quite fascinating and others a major nuisance.

Brood X (10), the largest and most widespread brood in the US, is the only brood that can be found in Michigan. As far as I know, the only population still existing in Michigan occurs around Ann Arbor. It last emerged in 2004, so it is due to emerge again next year in 2021.

Since travel restrictions due to COVID-19 will prevent most folks from driving south to see this year’s emergence, they will just need to wait until next year and they can see them closer to home.

Annual cicadas, which are more commonly seen or heard here in Michigan, only have a three- or four-year life cycle. As their name implies, some emerge every year, and these are the ones we hear singing every summer. However, compared to the periodical cicadas, they emerge in much lower numbers in any given area. There are several species of annual cicadas here in Michigan and they can be distinguished by having different songs.