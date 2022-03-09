How to talk to your kids about Russia’s Ukraine invasion

Children will have different levels of understanding, so there are a couple things to keep in mind when you speak with your child—how old are they and what’s their temperament like?

For younger children under the age of 5, use simple language. A lot of detail is not going to be helpful, and it can add to the confusion. So, maybe use some visuals with a map of the world and show your child where we are and where Ukraine is located. Then, consider their personality; for instance, if your child gets anxious about things, limiting information more is better.

If your child is a teenager, it can be helpful and more age appropriate to have a dialogue because they’ve most likely heard about what’s happening on some level. You can check in with them, starting the conversation with something like, “There’s been a lot in the news about Ukraine, what have you heard?” And then maybe following that up with, “What do you think about what’s going on? How are you feeling?”

At the same time, let them know you care for them and will do whatever you can to keep them safe.