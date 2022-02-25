Why child abuse actually declined in spring 2020

I think it’s good news in many ways. We know that many people had more time on their hands due to work disruptions or remote work. They were less rushed; their kids were less rushed. During that period, state, local, federal government, and neighbors stepped in. So while unemployment skyrocketed, there was eviction protection, stimulus checks, direct supports for food and utility services, and increased unemployment insurance.

What people don’t know about child abuse is that most children who are abused are abused by their parents or caretakers, not by strangers. The second thing is that most parents really love their children. When child abuse occurs, it’s not because parents don’t love their kids; it’s because they’ve reached the end of their rope. It’s because they’re already under financial distress or relationship stress, or they’re having mental health challenges or drug problems. Then children do child-like things; babies cry a lot and toddlers behave oppositionally and teenagers try to grow up. When parents’ own problems and stresses have already pushed them to the edge, they cannot handle these normal problems and difficulties of raising children.

We think that during the pandemic families were given enough support that they never got to that edge.