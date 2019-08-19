Cheaper, tougher catalytic converters may be in sight

Ideally, catalysts should be designed to have the greatest surface area possible to promote the greatest number of chemical reactions. So, manufacturers typically spread many small particles over the surface of a new catalytic converter.

From past research we know that, over time, the metal atoms begin to move, forming larger and larger particles that offer less surface area, and thus become less effective. We call this clumping process “sintering.” To counteract sintering, manufacturers use excessive amounts of metal so that the converter will meet emissions standards for the 10- or 15-year lifespan of a car.

Our team has discovered that sintering isn’t the only cause of deactivation. In fact, this new deactivation mechanism turns out to be quite the opposite of sintering. Under some circumstances, instead of particles getting larger, they decompose into smaller particles and eventually become single atoms that are essentially inactive. This is a new understanding we believe no one has presented before, and it prompted us to look for an entirely new way to maximize the lifespan and performance of the metals in catalytic converters.