Pandemic decision: Caregiving at home or a nursing home?

How should people choose between caregiving at home and a nursing home during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Nursing home residents and workers account for about one-third of COVID-19 deaths in the United States so far, according to media reports.

“Probably the most important question is, do they want to go home with you?”

Sheria Robinson-Lane, a gerontologist and assistant professor at the University of Michigan School of Nursing, is an expert in palliative and long-term care and nursing administration. Her research focuses on the care and support of older adults with cognitive and/or functional disabilities, and on ways older adults adapt to changes in health, particularly how adaptive coping strategies affect health outcomes.

Here she offers context on the COVID-19 crisis in nursing homes and how to assess where a loved one with health needs should live: