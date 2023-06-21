Feeling ‘called’ to your job can hide mistreatment

Share this

Feeling a religious or spiritual calling to a job can be a huge motivator, but it can also potentially result in employee mistreatment and exploitation going unaddressed, according to new research.

Researchers report their findings in Sociology of Religion and the Journal for the Scientific Study of Religion.

In the first study, the researchers conducted 186 in-depth interviews with religious individuals in the United States. They found four important ways in which these people feel “called to work:”

As an opportunity to use gifts and opportunities provided by God.

As a chance to share or model one’s faith in environments where the type of work allows.

Through producing goods or services that benefit society.

As a means to a higher calling by providing resources to serve others, such as family or church.

“These perspectives are not mutually exclusive, and more often than not our respondents expressed conceptions that encompass multiple ways of thinking about their work as a calling,” says Brenton Kalinowski, the lead author of one the articles and a PhD student in sociology at Rice University. “What is significant here is that the way work is viewed as a calling is not always understood in the same way but is very much a process of individual interpretation and motivation.”

This “call to work” was evident across religions.

“We did not want this work to be just about Christian experiences, so we also asked our Jewish and Muslim respondents if they saw the meaning of their work being represented through other terms more specific to their religion, such as ‘tikkun olam’ and ‘zakat,'” he says. “While some of our Jewish and Muslim respondents found the term ‘calling’ applied to them, several others did not but instead associated their work with these other specifically Jewish or Islamic terms.”

However, in the second study, researchers note that while religion and/or spirituality can be a powerful motivator for workers, it can also lead to burnout or employee exploitation.

Using data from a nationally representative survey of more than 9,000 individuals, the analysis shows that perceived discrimination at work due to race, gender, and religion are all independently linked with less job satisfaction. However, workers who viewed their work as a spiritual calling had greater satisfaction and were less likely to feel discriminated against on the job.

“While it’s encouraging that religion and spirituality have such a positive impact on job satisfaction and can help employees get through rough patches, it is concerning that it could potentially influence their work experience in a way that allows discrimination to go unchecked,” says Elaine Howard Ecklund, director of Rice’s Boniuk Institute for the Study and Advancement of Religious Tolerance. “Because individuals feel a calling to their work, they may be more likely to overlook poor or outright illegal treatment and other issues that can create a toxic work environment.”

This research is part of “Faith at Work: An Empirical Study,” which has support from Lilly Endowment Inc. Principal investigator Ecklund and co-principal investigator Denise Daniels direct the project.

Source: Rice University