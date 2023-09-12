Homebuilder monopolies create housing crunch

The short answer is yes, we’re going through an affordability crisis—and have been for the last few decades due, in part, to the subprime mortgage market of the late 20th and early 21st centuries, when banks gave out loans to people with lower credit scores and a higher likelihood of defaulting on their mortgage payment. Banks knew the mortgages were risky, so they sold them as soon as homebuyers signed the dotted line. They didn’t really care that, say, Joe and Kate didn’t provide truthful data in their application and might struggle to make their monthly payments—they didn’t care because they were offloading the risk to someone else.

During that period, it wasn’t uncommon for someone to buy three, four, or even five houses in places like Florida or Arizona, where they could get a good deal and then flip the house and make a nice profit. All of this led to much higher housing prices—a big housing bubble—followed by a steep decline in prices, in 2008, when the bubble burst and the financial crisis hit.

But prices didn’t continue to decline, as expected. Instead, as the lingering effects of the crisis dissipated and demand started increasing, supply did not catch up. This drove up prices that still haven’t dropped today. That’s one of the reasons so many millennials aren’t buying: Houses are too expensive.