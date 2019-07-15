‘Behind-the-counter’ meds could safely treat opioid addiction

Roy: I could go on and on about this. When it comes to patients, there is still a lot of stigma around medications used to treat opioid use disorder. People feel that they are “still addicted” if they use opioid-based medications like buprenorphine as treatment, and prefer to try to stop on their own through meetings and groups.

The current research around addiction has suggested that addiction is a chronic disease–just like high blood pressure and diabetes. So, medications to treat this disease should be the first-line treatment, as we know that it is extremely difficult to quit [using opioids] on one’s own.

Medical providers often exhibit stigma related to patients with opioid addiction, too, making it difficult for patients to trust the treatment community.

Stigma gets in the way, but we also simply do not have enough treatment options for people. If trying one or two of the three available medications isn’t effective, I don’t have many other options to treat my patients.

For providers who do choose to treat patients with opioid use disorder, there are significant regulations around treatment.

To prescribe buprenorphine in particular, providers need to obtain a specific waiver from the Drug Enforcement Agency, which can bias many well-meaning clinicians into thinking that prescribing buprenorphine is too complicated or advanced for their practice.