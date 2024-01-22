How brushing your teeth can protect against infections

Share this

Brushing your teeth is about a lot more than just keeping your mouth clean. It can also help prevent health issues like infections.

Rupak Datta, is an assistant professor of medicine (infectious diseases) at Yale School of Medicine (YSM) and an assistant hospital epidemiologist in the Veterans Affairs Connecticut Healthcare System. His research focuses on improving clinical outcomes and reducing adverse events among older adults through antimicrobial stewardship.

In his recent commentary in JAMA Internal Medicine, Datta writes about daily toothbrushing as a strategy for preventing hospital-acquired pneumonia.

Here, he discusses the link between oral care and health: