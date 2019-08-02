To heal big bone wounds, we could one day inject ‘spackle’

We inject the cells into the wound. But if you inject naked cells into that environment, they will not be able to survive. A large bone wound doesn’t have much blood supply, there’s a lot of inflammation, and there’s really no healing going on. It is likely that the injected cells will die or migrate away before they have a chance to actually function and regenerate the tissue.

To solve this problem, we created what we call microtissues, which are designed to promote the survival and function of the cells when they’re transplanted into the body. Essentially, these are small protein beads, with tens to hundreds of cells trapped inside each one. We can make millions of these microtissues in a single batch and design them to provide the physical and biochemical cues that allow the cells to survive and function after they are transplanted.

With the cells inside these microtissues, we can inject them into the body through a needle as a paste or a slurry, directly into the damaged bone. In some ways, this is analogous to the spackling compound that can be used to repair damage to drywall in homes. This delivery method means that, in some instances, there’s no need to do an invasive surgery and open the wound site in order to deliver the therapeutic cells.