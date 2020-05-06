So can gay men donate blood now? It’s complicated

Back in the 1980s, the FDA placed restrictions on blood donations by gay men. When the ban was started, in 1985, blood banks had limited abilities to test blood products, so they banned donations from several groups who were found to have higher rates of HIV disease, including gay men.

We’ve obviously come a long way both in terms of our understanding of the epidemiology of [HIV] and our ability to safely test and screen blood products. We have good tests to diagnose people with HIV disease and we have sensitive assays to test blood products to make sure they are safe to be given for donation.

So, this has evolved a long way, but the US has still maintained a fairly regressive policy that a lot of people believe puts irrational or homophobic restrictions on who could donate blood.

Up until 2015, any man who had had sex with another man was banned from blood donation for life. In 2015, the ban was changed to one year, meaning a gay man would have to abstain from sexual activity for a full year in order to donate blood.

Coinciding with the recent shortages of blood donation, the FDA has changed restrictions from one year to three months. But they are still restricting men who have had sex with men within the past three months from donating blood.

Our ability to screen blood products for [HIV] is really excellent right now. We can do tests on individuals’ blood to see whether they have been infected with very great sensitivity. There is a small period of time where a person could be acutely infected, and we wouldn’t be able to test that either from a person’s blood, but our assays would be able to detect any virus in the blood.

So, the rationale behind banning a whole group of people who are sexually active, regardless of the actual risk they have of being HIV-positive, is questionable. And many people have regarded even this less restrictive ban as a homophobic and outdated process.