Black doctors losing offices could worsen COVID disparities

Campbell-Oparaji: Ninety percent of NJMA members reported reductions in income largely driven by fewer patient visits and surgeries; inadequate insurance compensation for telehealth visits; and a lack of technology and tech support, affecting doctors and patients alike, for a successful switch to telehealth.

Others had to reduce their office hours and lay off employees in part because of the doctors’ age, ethnicity, and underlying medical conditions that put them at greater risk of COVID-19. Still, others contracted the virus themselves. Some doctors tried to stay afloat during the pandemic by applying for Payment Protection Program loans but were denied.

Even during economic booms, Black-owned businesses have suffered persistent discrimination and underinvestment. Lenders are less likely to approve loans for them. So it’s no surprise that many Black-owned private practices are suffering.