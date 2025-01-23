How living electronics could heal bodies and minds

Scientists are designing living devices to fight infections, power the heart, and regulate the brain.
Imagine a future in which Band-Aids talk to your cells, pacemakers are powered by light, and your gut microbiome gets a tune-up—all thanks to tiny bioelectric devices.
Sounds like sci-fi, right? Think again.
Bozhi Tian of the University of Chicago is on the frontier of bioelectronics, building living machines that can heal, enhance, and maybe even transform what it means to be human.
In this episode of the Big Brains podcast, Tian explains his research lab’s work and explores the thrilling, strange, and sometimes unsettling world in which biology meets technology:
Source: University of Chicago