Can bioelectricity regrow limbs and organs?

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Tufts University, University of Chicago

In the near future, birth defects, traumatic injuries, limb loss, and perhaps even cancer could be cured through bioelectricity—electrical signals that communicate to our cells how to rebuild themselves.

Michael Levin, a professor of biology at Tufts University and director of the Tufts Center for Regenerative and Developmental Biology, has tested this innovative idea on flatworms and frogs.

Levin’s research investigates how bioelectricity provides the blueprint for how our bodies are built—and how it could be the future of regenerative medicine.

On this episode of the University of Chicago’s Big Brains Podcast, Levin explains his research and what it could mean for the future of medicine:

You can find the transcript of this episode here.

Source: University of Chicago