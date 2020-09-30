Expert: Beirut explosion highlights corruption in Lebanon

Certainly. An interview with Professor Reinoud Leenders describes how governance and oversight of the port were derailed by infighting among the country’s political elite following the civil war. Essentially, each political alliance vied to secure contracts for private companies that they backed, leading to the perpetuation of a temporary framework for governance of the port that lacked clear oversight and opened the door for corruption.

What this meant in the practical sense is that political influence in the port made it easier for the politically connected to evade taxes, port officers to extract bribes, and for those with power to use the port to smuggle illegal or illicit items.

There have been numerous excellent news reports tracking the history of the ammonium nitrate that exploded in the port, including a recent article in the New York Times.

The ammonium nitrate was removed in 2013 from a Moldovan ship leased by a Russian businessman residing in Cyprus, the Rhosus, that was forced to dock in Beirut.

As is apparently fairly common in international shipping, according to Professor Laleh Khalili, the owner abandoned the ship and its contents were then offloaded in the Beirut port. Despite numerous warnings of its danger, several requests sent to the Lebanese judiciary for approval to resell or move the bags of ammonium nitrate were ignored. Allegedly, they were sent to the incorrect office. (Anyone who has ever dealt with Lebanese government offices—be it General Security, the Municipality of Beirut, or even accessing the lost luggage room at the Beirut airport—knows that often involves being told to take documents from room to room with little clarity over why or where you’re going).

Whether the requests were intentionally or unintentionally ignored, the lack of transparency and oversight that was created as a by-product of elite interests allowed highly explosive material to remain at the port for years.