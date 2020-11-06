Move to telehealth strains therapists and their clients

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Rutgers University

The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly affected how therapists deliver health services, which had to move from in-person therapy to remote telehealth, researchers report.

For a new study in Community Mental Health Journal, researchers surveyed 238 behavioral health care providers throughout New York—one of the early epicenters of the pandemic in the US—on the challenges they faced regarding providing services remotely, maintaining safety practices in person, and the ability for clients to use technology to receive services, which are often more effectively provided in-person.

“Understanding this impact is particularly important as these services support vulnerable populations that may be at higher risk for coronavirus infection as well as other negative consequences,” says lead author Kenneth Gill, chair of the department of psychiatric rehabilitation and counseling professions at the Rutgers School of Health Professions.

Here, he discusses his findings, including the big stressors for both patients and providers: