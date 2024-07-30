Listen: Bees can recognize human faces

Yes, bees can recognize and differentiate between human faces, so they can recognize their beekeepers over somebody else.

There was this really interesting and splashy study that was done by researchers at Cambridge in 2004. They set up a reward system where the bees learned to associate particular faces with a honey reward—similar to the way Pavlov’s dogs learned to associate food with a bell’s sound and would salivate at the ring of a bell.

Bees are really, really good at learning. They will stick out their tongues expecting a little bit of honey reward if they get a particular stimulus—in this case, if they flew toward a certain face. So the researchers could see how well they learn, and if they can learn different faces. And the answer is they can.

The real question is if bees do this in normal practice, and the answer is probably not. There’s no real need for them to distinguish one big mammal from another big mammal. But the fact is that they can, and it’s very interesting how well they can learn and discriminate between different things in their environment.

It’s also important to remember that bees don’t really have very good eyesight. Even though they can see human faces, their eyesight is not nearly as good as their sense of smell, which is the primary means by which they communicate.