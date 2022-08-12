Listen: Why we need new, better batteries

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University University of Chicago

As we transition to more forms of green energy, we’re facing a serious dilemma: Will our current lithium-ion batteries be able to sustain us?

Battery scientist Shirley Meng says we need to explore different metals and elements that could last longer and charge faster.

Meng is a chief scientist at the Argonne National Laboratory and a professor at the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering at the University of Chicago.

For the past two decades, she has been pioneering research on new energy storage materials—ones that are affordable, can be mined ethically, and most importantly, ones that can be recycled efficiently.

In this episode of the Big Brains podcast, Meng explains the crucial race to build a better battery:

You can find the episode transcript here. Subscribe to Big Brains on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, and Spotify.

Source: University of Chicago